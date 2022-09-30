See All Psychiatrists in Encino, CA
Dr. Scott Cherkasky, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (25)
Map Pin Small Encino, CA
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Cherkasky, MD

Dr. Scott Cherkasky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine.

Dr. Cherkasky works at Scott Cherkasky, MD in Encino, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cherkasky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scott Cherkasky, MD
    16255 Ventura Blvd Ste 806, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 777-5528

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott Cherkasky, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1821194945
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • New York University
    • University of Rochester School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cherkasky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cherkasky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cherkasky works at Scott Cherkasky, MD in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cherkasky’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherkasky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherkasky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherkasky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherkasky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

