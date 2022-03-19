See All Ophthalmologists in Eugene, OR
Dr. Scott Cherne, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Cherne, MD

Dr. Scott Cherne, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center.

Dr. Cherne works at Pacific Clear Vision Institute in Eugene, OR with other offices in Cottage Grove, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cherne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Clear Vision Institute
    1125 Darlene Ln Ste 100, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 343-5000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pacific Clearvision Institute
    257 N 8th St, Cottage Grove, OR 97424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 942-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 19, 2022
    Dr. Cherne and his staff provide excellent care. They saw me immediately and performed all testing and diagnosis for vision loss. Dr. Cherne personally called to follow up and staff coordinated with cardio and primary care staff for speedy treatment. Pacific Eye Care is an excellent eye care center.
    Goodro Dorine — Mar 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Cherne, MD
    About Dr. Scott Cherne, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033139688
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Cherne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cherne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cherne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cherne has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherne.

