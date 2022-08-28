Dr. Scott Chirichetti, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chirichetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Chirichetti, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Chirichetti, DO
Dr. Scott Chirichetti, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Dr. Chirichetti works at
Dr. Chirichetti's Office Locations
Cmg Physical Medicine & Pain Management Center1330 Oak Ln Ste 202, Lynchburg, VA 24503 Directions (434) 200-4175
Virginia Baptist Hosp Acute Rehab3300 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503 Directions (434) 200-4175
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful experience with the doctor. He was able to properly diagnose we when nobody else could. He is responsible for changing my life. Don’t know about the office and staff. I saw the doctor at a different location
About Dr. Scott Chirichetti, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1487723003
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Chirichetti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chirichetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chirichetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chirichetti works at
Dr. Chirichetti has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chirichetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chirichetti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chirichetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chirichetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chirichetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.