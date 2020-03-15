Overview of Dr. Scott Cinnamon, MD

Dr. Scott Cinnamon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital.



Dr. Cinnamon works at Carle Champaign On Curtis in Champaign, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.