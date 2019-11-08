See All General Surgeons in Brick, NJ
Dr. Scott Cluley, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Brick, NJ
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Cluley, MD

Dr. Scott Cluley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Cluley works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Brick, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cluley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ocean Medical Center 2nd Floor Wound Care
    425 Jack Martin Blvd Fl 1, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-3911
  2. 2
    Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Endocrinology
    40 Bey Lea Rd Ste 203, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 240-3390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Venous Insufficiency
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Varicose Veins
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 08, 2019
    Dr. Cluley operated on my legs 4 years ago. He took his time to answer all of my questions. I felt comfortable and confident going into the process. I was not disappointed. He gave me a new lease on life. I have and will continue to sing his praises to friends, family and acquaintances. I wish I could award more than five stars. Dr Cluley is the best!
    — Nov 08, 2019
    About Dr. Scott Cluley, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568434157
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Cluley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cluley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cluley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cluley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cluley has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cluley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cluley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cluley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cluley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cluley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

