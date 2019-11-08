Dr. Scott Cluley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cluley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Cluley, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Cluley, MD
Dr. Scott Cluley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Cluley works at
Dr. Cluley's Office Locations
-
1
Ocean Medical Center 2nd Floor Wound Care425 Jack Martin Blvd Fl 1, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 838-3911
-
2
Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Endocrinology40 Bey Lea Rd Ste 203, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 240-3390
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cluley?
Dr. Cluley operated on my legs 4 years ago. He took his time to answer all of my questions. I felt comfortable and confident going into the process. I was not disappointed. He gave me a new lease on life. I have and will continue to sing his praises to friends, family and acquaintances. I wish I could award more than five stars. Dr Cluley is the best!
About Dr. Scott Cluley, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1568434157
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cluley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cluley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cluley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cluley works at
Dr. Cluley has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cluley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cluley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cluley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cluley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cluley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.