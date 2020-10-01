Overview

Dr. Scott Cohen, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Office of Frank Reda, MD in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.