Dr. Scott Cohen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Cohen, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Locations
Raso & Cohen Mds129 Route 37 W Ste 3, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 797-3990
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent Gastrointestinal Doctor. Very concerned about your issues. Takes his time. Very kind.
About Dr. Scott Cohen, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1497843288
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
