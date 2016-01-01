Overview of Dr. Scott Cole, MD

Dr. Scott Cole, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Ascension St. John Medical Center, Hillcrest Medical Center, Mcalester Regional Health Center, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Vinita, Stillwater Medical Center, Stillwater Medical Perry and Stillwater Medical-blackwell.



Dr. Cole works at Tulsa Cancer institute in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Stillwater, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.