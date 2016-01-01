Dr. Scott Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Cole, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Ascension St. John Medical Center, Hillcrest Medical Center, Mcalester Regional Health Center, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Vinita, Stillwater Medical Center, Stillwater Medical Perry and Stillwater Medical-blackwell.
Tulsa Cancer institute12697 E 51ST ST, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 505-3200
Cancer Center At Smc1201 W 6th Ave, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 742-4930
Cancer Care Associates6475 S Yale Ave Ste 201, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 499-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
- Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Mcalester Regional Health Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Vinita
- Stillwater Medical Center
- Stillwater Medical Perry
- Stillwater Medical-blackwell
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1346351004
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Neutropenia and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
