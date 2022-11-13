See All Urologists in Pompano Beach, FL
Dr. Scott Comiter, MD

Urology
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Pompano Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Comiter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Comiter works at Scott L Comiter MD PA in Pompano Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Office Locations

    Scott Comiter M.d. P.A.
    50 E Sample Rd Ste 300, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 361-0598

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health North
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Difficulty Passing Urine Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Painful Urination Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Scott Comiter, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710912084
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • New York University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Comiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Comiter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Comiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Comiter works at Scott L Comiter MD PA in Pompano Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Comiter’s profile.

    Dr. Comiter has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Comiter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Comiter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comiter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

