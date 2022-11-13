Dr. Scott Comiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Comiter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Comiter, MD
Dr. Scott Comiter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Comiter works at
Dr. Comiter's Office Locations
1
Scott Comiter M.d. P.A.50 E Sample Rd Ste 300, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 Directions (305) 361-0598
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Comiter is very thorough and knowledgeable. His appointment scheduling allows ample time for him to lay out treatment options, which he explains in an easy to understand manner. I would definitely refer family members & friends for any problems re his specialties.
About Dr. Scott Comiter, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1710912084
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Pennsylvania State University
- Urology
