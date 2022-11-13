Overview of Dr. Scott Comiter, MD

Dr. Scott Comiter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Comiter works at Scott L Comiter MD PA in Pompano Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.