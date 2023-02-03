Overview of Dr. Scott Cook, MD

Dr. Scott Cook, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, LMH Health and Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Cook works at Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic of Kansas City in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.