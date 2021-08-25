Overview of Dr. Scott Coole, DO

Dr. Scott Coole, DO is a Pulmonologist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Coole works at Havasu Medical Group in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Lung Nodule and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.