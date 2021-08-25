See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Lake Havasu City, AZ
Dr. Scott Coole, DO

Pulmonary Disease
2.8 (9)
Map Pin Small Lake Havasu City, AZ
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Coole, DO

Dr. Scott Coole, DO is a Pulmonologist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Coole works at Havasu Medical Group in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Lung Nodule and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coole's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Woman and Child Llp
    1851 Mesquite Ave Ste 210, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 854-7540
  2. 2
    Havasu Regional Medical Center Rehabilitation Program
    101 Civic Center Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 854-7540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Havasu Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Lung Nodule
Wheezing
Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 25, 2021
    Dr. Coole treated me for covid related double pneumonia. I received excellent treatment from him and am fully recovered after being in icu. He is up on the latest and best treatments and I credit him with saving my life. Thank you! My follow up office visit was very pleasant, informative and the office staff was great.
    — Aug 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Coole, DO
    About Dr. Scott Coole, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497744577
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Coole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coole works at Havasu Medical Group in Lake Havasu City, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Coole’s profile.

    Dr. Coole has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Lung Nodule and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Coole. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

