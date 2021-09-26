See All Neurologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Scott Cooper, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Scott Cooper, MD

Neurology
2.5 (75)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Scott Cooper, MD

Dr. Scott Cooper, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with Medical College of Georgia|University of South Alabama

Dr. Cooper works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jaimin Shah, MD
Dr. Jaimin Shah, MD
2.5 (11)
View Profile
Dr. William Tatum, DO
Dr. William Tatum, DO
4.4 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Elizabeth Mauricio, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Mauricio, MD
2.8 (17)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Cooper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
  2. 2
    Northside Hospital Forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 484-5316
  3. 3
    Northside Neurology
    1400 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 250, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 889-7118

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (44)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cooper?

    Sep 26, 2021
    I was concerned about the negative reviews concerning both the staff at Dr. Cooper's office and Dr. Cooper himself. I went for my appointment because I had faith in my Doctor who made this referral. I had absolutely no issue with the staff and I found Dr. Cooper to be very pleasant, he did a through exam, answered all my questions and spent as much time as I need for the visit. I have no issue recommending Dr. Cooper to anyone who needs a Neurologist!
    Phil Y. — Sep 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Cooper, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Cooper, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cooper to family and friends

    Dr. Cooper's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cooper

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Cooper, MD.

    About Dr. Scott Cooper, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205843588
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia|University of South Alabama
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northeastern Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cooper has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Cooper, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.