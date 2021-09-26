Dr. Scott Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Cooper, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Cooper, MD
Dr. Scott Cooper, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with Medical College of Georgia|University of South Alabama
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northside Neurology1400 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 250, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 889-7118
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was concerned about the negative reviews concerning both the staff at Dr. Cooper's office and Dr. Cooper himself. I went for my appointment because I had faith in my Doctor who made this referral. I had absolutely no issue with the staff and I found Dr. Cooper to be very pleasant, he did a through exam, answered all my questions and spent as much time as I need for the visit. I have no issue recommending Dr. Cooper to anyone who needs a Neurologist!
About Dr. Scott Cooper, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1205843588
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia|University of South Alabama
- Northeastern Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
