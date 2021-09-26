Overview of Dr. Scott Cooper, MD

Dr. Scott Cooper, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with Medical College of Georgia|University of South Alabama



Dr. Cooper works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.