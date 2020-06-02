Overview of Dr. Scott Cooper, MD

Dr. Scott Cooper, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.