Dr. Cordes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Cordes, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Cordes, MD
Dr. Scott Cordes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cordes works at
Dr. Cordes' Office Locations
-
1
NorthShore University HealthSystem680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 924, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (847) 866-7846MondayClosedTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
NorthShore Orthopaedic Institute2501 Compass Rd Ste 125, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 866-7846
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cordes?
I have been seeing Dr. Cordes since 1995. He has replaced 2 knees and one hip along with several other procedures. He is professional, caring, expert for anything orthopedic. He has given me back my quality of life and independence. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him.
About Dr. Scott Cordes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1467424994
Education & Certifications
- Royal Children's Hospital
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cordes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordes works at
Dr. Cordes has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cordes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.