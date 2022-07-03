Dr. Scott Corman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Corman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Corman, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
Northwest Ohio Gastroenterology Associates4841 Monroe St Ste 110, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 471-1350
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my gastro for over 20 plus years.. very thorough and genuinely interested/concerned. He has done a great job for me numerous times. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Scott Corman, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corman has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Corman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.