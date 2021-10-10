Dr. Scott Cory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Cory, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Cory, MD
Dr. Scott Cory, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portage, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.
Dr. Cory's Office Locations
Cory Eyecare Ptr6509 Central Ave, Portage, IN 46368 Directions (219) 762-4801
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was friendly and professional. Physician explained everything well.
About Dr. Scott Cory, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cory has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cory accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cory has seen patients for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cory.
