Overview of Dr. Scott Cory, MD

Dr. Scott Cory, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portage, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.



Dr. Cory works at Cory Eyecare in Portage, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.