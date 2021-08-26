Dr. Scott Cotler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Cotler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Cotler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Cgh Medical Center, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, Osf Saint Paul Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital, Proctor Hospital, Saint Margaret's Health Peru, Silver Cross Hospital, St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley, SwedishAmerican Hospital, Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Cotler works at
Locations
Loyola Center for Health At Park Ridge1030 Higgins Rd, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (855) 483-7362
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (855) 483-7362Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Resolve Healthcare LLC545 Valley View Dr, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (855) 483-7362
Proctor Medical Group Surgery - C K Song MD5401 N Knoxville Ave Ste 217, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (855) 483-7362
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Cgh Medical Center
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- Osf Saint Clare Medical Center
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Osf Saint Paul Medical Center
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
- Proctor Hospital
- Saint Margaret's Health Peru
- Silver Cross Hospital
- St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
- Trinity Rock Island
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The finest in his field. 5 stars
About Dr. Scott Cotler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cotler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cotler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cotler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cotler has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Hepatitis C, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotler.
