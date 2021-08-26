See All Gastroenterologists in Park Ridge, IL
Dr. Scott Cotler, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Cotler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Cgh Medical Center, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, Osf Saint Paul Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital, Proctor Hospital, Saint Margaret's Health Peru, Silver Cross Hospital, St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley, SwedishAmerican Hospital, Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Cotler works at Loyola Center for Health At Park Ridge in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Maywood, IL, Moline, IL and Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Hepatitis C along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Loyola Center for Health At Park Ridge
    1030 Higgins Rd, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 483-7362
  2. 2
    Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital
    2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 483-7362
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Resolve Healthcare LLC
    545 Valley View Dr, Moline, IL 61265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 483-7362
  4. 4
    Proctor Medical Group Surgery - C K Song MD
    5401 N Knoxville Ave Ste 217, Peoria, IL 61614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 483-7362

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
  • Cgh Medical Center
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital
  • Loyola University Medical Center
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
  • Osf Saint Clare Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
  • OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • Osf Saint Paul Medical Center
  • OSF St. Mary Medical Center
  • Palos Community Hospital
  • Proctor Hospital
  • Saint Margaret's Health Peru
  • Silver Cross Hospital
  • St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley
  • SwedishAmerican Hospital
  • Trinity Rock Island
  • UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cirrhosis
Viral Hepatitis
Hepatitis C
Cirrhosis
Viral Hepatitis
Hepatitis C

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Scott Cotler, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225142730
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Transplant Hepatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Cotler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cotler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cotler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cotler has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Hepatitis C, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cotler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cotler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

