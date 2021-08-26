Overview

Dr. Scott Cotler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Cgh Medical Center, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, Osf Saint Paul Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital, Proctor Hospital, Saint Margaret's Health Peru, Silver Cross Hospital, St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley, SwedishAmerican Hospital, Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Cotler works at Loyola Center for Health At Park Ridge in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Maywood, IL, Moline, IL and Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Hepatitis C along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.