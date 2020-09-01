Dr. Scott Cousins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cousins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Cousins, MD
Dr. Scott Cousins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Duke University Eye Center2351 ERWIN RD, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 684-6749Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Duke University Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
the waiting time is ridiculous, but the results were more than worth the wait. He doesn't chit chat, very "to the point". Would definitely recommend him for treatment of wet macular degeneration.
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Cousins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cousins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cousins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cousins has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Telangiectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cousins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cousins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cousins.
