Dr. Scott Crampton, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (16)
Map Pin Small Bullhead City, AZ
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Crampton, DPM

Dr. Scott Crampton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Crampton works at Palo Verde Foot & Ankle - Scott A. Crampton, DPM in Bullhead City, AZ with other offices in Fort Mohave, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crampton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Verde Foot & Ankle P L. L. C.
    3003 Highway 95 Ste 41, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 758-3338
  2. 2
    Valley View Medical Center
    5330 S Highway 95, Fort Mohave, AZ 86426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 788-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley View Medical Center
  • Western Arizona Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 30, 2022
    The Best on both side of the river! Excellent professional service and absolutely a wonderful person has well.
    — Nov 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Crampton, DPM
    About Dr. Scott Crampton, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508905373
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Crampton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crampton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crampton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crampton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crampton has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crampton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Crampton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crampton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crampton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crampton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

