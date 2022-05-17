See All Dermatologists in Cape Coral, FL
Dr. Scott Crater, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (28)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Scott Crater, MD is a Dermatologist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Crater works at Associates in Dermatology in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Keloid Scar and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Dermatology
    14 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 301, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 772-1909
  2. 2
    Associates in Dermatology - Fort Myers
    8381 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 936-5425

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Keloid Scar
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Keloid Scar
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 17, 2022
    Have been going to Dr. Crater for several years..I find him to be a excellent doctor and am very confident with his decisions.
    — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Crater, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992894414
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Crater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crater has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crater has seen patients for Dermatitis, Keloid Scar and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Crater. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crater.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

