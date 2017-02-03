Dr. Scott Crawford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Crawford, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Crawford, MD
Dr. Scott Crawford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Dr. Crawford works at
Dr. Crawford's Office Locations
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4232
Hospital Affiliations
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Crawford for a ruptured Achilles tendon. He helped me make decisions I was comfortable with and the surgery and post-surgery experience was positive. His staff were particularly amazing and I actually looked forward to seeing them each visit. All in all a relatively positive experience and a well healed tendon.
About Dr. Scott Crawford, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1245435676
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crawford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crawford has seen patients for Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crawford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawford.
