Overview of Dr. Scott Croll, MD

Dr. Scott Croll, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Williamsport, PA.



Dr. Croll works at General Surgery at Williamsport in Williamsport, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.