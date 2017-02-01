Dr. Scott Crowder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Crowder, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Crowder, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida.
Dr. Crowder works at
Locations
-
1
2311 Canterwood Drive, Wilmington, NC 284012311 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 763-0189Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crowder?
The most awesome, caring, compassionate psychiatrist I've ever been to. And because of my depression and anxiety, I've been to several psychiatrist. He genuinely cares about his patients I highly recommend him
About Dr. Scott Crowder, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1710084983
Education & Certifications
- NC University Hosps
- University Of Nc Hosps
- University of Florida
- Wake Forest Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crowder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crowder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crowder works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.