Overview

Dr. Scott Culp, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Culp works at Einstein Orthopedic Specialists in East Norriton, PA with other offices in North Wales, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

