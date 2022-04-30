Overview of Dr. Scott Curry, MD

Dr. Scott Curry, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Curry works at Hendricks Regional Health ENT in Danville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.