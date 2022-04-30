See All Otolaryngologists in Danville, IN
Dr. Scott Curry, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Curry, MD

Dr. Scott Curry, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. Curry works at Hendricks Regional Health ENT in Danville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Curry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hendricks Regional Health ENT
    100 Hospital Ln Ste 220, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Chronic Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Polyp
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Reaction
Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Broken Nose
Cancer
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Laryngitis
Cleft Palate
Common Cold
Ear Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Head and Neck Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Larynx Conditions
Leukoplakia
Lip Cancer
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Meniere's Disease
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Oral Cancer
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Pulmonary Disease
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Disorders
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 30, 2022
    I went to see Dr Curry after I saw two other ENT specialists about a particular problem. The result of my previous appointments left me with very apprehensive feelings for any kind of treatment I might need. My first visit with him was very good and the last visit resulted in me needing a minor procedure. I was extremely nervous. He was so gentle he was so kind and he knew exactly what was going on with me and what he needed to do to fix the problem. Definitely happy to know that my family now has an ENT specialist we can trust. Dr Curry and his staff are so kind and so patient focused that it’s so wonderful during all these difficult times to know they are there.
    Jane — Apr 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott Curry, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1144206640
    Education & Certifications

    • IU Health University
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Curry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curry works at Hendricks Regional Health ENT in Danville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Curry’s profile.

    Dr. Curry has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

