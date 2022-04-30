Dr. Scott Curry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Curry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Curry, MD
Dr. Scott Curry, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Dr. Curry works at
Dr. Curry's Office Locations
-
1
Hendricks Regional Health ENT100 Hospital Ln Ste 220, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Curry?
I went to see Dr Curry after I saw two other ENT specialists about a particular problem. The result of my previous appointments left me with very apprehensive feelings for any kind of treatment I might need. My first visit with him was very good and the last visit resulted in me needing a minor procedure. I was extremely nervous. He was so gentle he was so kind and he knew exactly what was going on with me and what he needed to do to fix the problem. Definitely happy to know that my family now has an ENT specialist we can trust. Dr Curry and his staff are so kind and so patient focused that it’s so wonderful during all these difficult times to know they are there.
About Dr. Scott Curry, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1144206640
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curry accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Curry using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curry works at
Dr. Curry has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.