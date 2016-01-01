See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Charleston, SC
Dr. Scott Curry, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
Dr. Scott Curry, MD

Dr. Scott Curry, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Curry works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Curry's Office Locations

    MUSC Health Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    About Dr. Scott Curry, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1982806063
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.