Dr. Scott Cutler, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Cutler, MD
Dr. Scott Cutler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Cutler's Office Locations
Scott G. Cutler4321 N Macdill Ave Ste 303, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 874-9922
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best damn surgeon on the planet.
About Dr. Scott Cutler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689728289
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cutler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cutler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cutler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cutler has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cutler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cutler speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cutler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cutler.
