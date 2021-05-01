Overview of Dr. Scott Czarnecki, MD

Dr. Scott Czarnecki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Czarnecki works at Grey Eyecare in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Pinguecula and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.