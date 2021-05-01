Dr. Scott Czarnecki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Czarnecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Czarnecki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Czarnecki, MD
Dr. Scott Czarnecki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Marys Medical Center.
Dr. Czarnecki works at
Dr. Czarnecki's Office Locations
Grey Eye Care PC1120 Wellington Ave Ste 107, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 242-8811
Grand Valley Ocular Anesthesia1000 Wellington Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 256-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with the no nonsense and informative response. Felt listened to. I was given some solutions that will help my vision and provided information on the limitations I possess so I don’t have to wonder and can be more proactive. The technician was awesome!
About Dr. Scott Czarnecki, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Czarnecki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Czarnecki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Czarnecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Czarnecki works at
Dr. Czarnecki has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Pinguecula and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Czarnecki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Czarnecki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Czarnecki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Czarnecki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Czarnecki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.