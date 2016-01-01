Dr. Dale accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott Dale, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Dale, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Dale works at
Locations
-
1
Dept of Emergency Medicine1020 Sansom St Ste 239, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-6844
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dale?
About Dr. Scott Dale, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1568754331
Education & Certifications
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dale works at
Dr. Dale has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.