Dr. Scott Dale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Dale, MD is a Dermatologist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center.
Dr. Dale works at
Locations
-
1
No Ariz Dermatology Center1490 N TURQUOISE DR, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 774-5074
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, very well skilled in analyzing and educating patients. Personable.
About Dr. Scott Dale, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, French
- 1760408785
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
