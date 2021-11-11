See All Family Doctors in Liberty, MO
Dr. Scott Darling, DO

Family Medicine
4.3 (50)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Dr. Scott Darling, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Liberty, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences-Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine|A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences-Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery|Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Liberty Hospital.

Dr. Darling works at Scott Darling, DO, RVT, RPVI in Liberty, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Scott Darling, DO, RVT, RPVI
    556 Rush Creek Pkwy Ste B, Liberty, MO 64068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis

Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 11, 2021
    I starting going to Dr Darling in January 2021 when I noticed that I was experiencing issues of my hair thinning. With his treatment plan my hair has regrow in my thinning area. If you are having some scalp issues or any skin issues give his office a call.
    Stephene — Nov 11, 2021
    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, French, German, Italian and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1376560714
    • Northeast Regional Medical Center|Northeast Regional Medical Center|Truman Med Ctr/U Mo|Truman Med Ctr/U Mo
    • Detroit Osteo Hosp|Detroit Osteo Hosp|Detroit Osteo Hospital|Detroit Osteo Hospital
    • A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences-Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine|A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences-Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery|Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and
    • Sports Medicine
    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Liberty Hospital

    Dr. Scott Darling, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Darling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Darling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Darling works at Scott Darling, DO, RVT, RPVI in Liberty, MO. View the full address on Dr. Darling’s profile.

    Dr. Darling speaks French, German, Italian and Spanish.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Darling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

