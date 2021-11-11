Overview

Dr. Scott Darling, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Liberty, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences-Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine|A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences-Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery|Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Liberty Hospital.



Dr. Darling works at Scott Darling, DO, RVT, RPVI in Liberty, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.