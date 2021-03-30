Overview of Dr. Scott David, MD

Dr. Scott David, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. David works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.