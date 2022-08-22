Overview of Dr. Scott Davidson, MD

Dr. Scott Davidson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Methodist Southlake Medical Center.



Dr. Davidson works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.