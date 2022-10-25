See All Family Doctors in Nipomo, CA
Dr. Scott Davis, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Scott Davis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nipomo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Davis works at Monarch Health Center in Nipomo, CA with other offices in Pismo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Monarch Health Center
    1560 Mesa Rd Ste 100, Nipomo, CA 93444 (805) 614-5640
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ventana Health Center
    901 Oak Park Blvd Ste 101, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 (805) 481-2205
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lyme Disease Evaluation
Hepatitis Screening
Independent Educational Evaluation
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Hepatitis Screening
Independent Educational Evaluation

Lyme Disease Evaluation
Hepatitis Screening
Independent Educational Evaluation
Abdominal Pain
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Bronchiectasis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Hammer Toe
Health Screening
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hemorrhoid Treatment
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Screening
High Cholesterol
HIV Screening
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Home Sleep Study
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Infections
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Injection
Joint Pain
Kidney Stones
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Mole Evaluation
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Pain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Pap Smear
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Physical Examination
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shave Biopsy of Skin Lesion
Shortness of Breath
Skin Lesion
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Spinal and Postural Screening
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
STD Screening
Strep Test
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Screening
Toenail Removal
Travel Vaccination
Trichomoniasis Screening
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Trigger Point Injection
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 25, 2022
    Dr. Davis was personable and thorough. I felt relieved after my appt rather than stressed, because although I recieved alot of orders for needed tests ( hadn't been to the Dr's in a long while) I wasn't nervous about them. Feeling like you & your health matter to a Dr. Is HUGE! Dr. Davis is that Doctor.
    Mari — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Davis, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1124133863
    Education & Certifications

    • Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

