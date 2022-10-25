Overview

Dr. Scott Davis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nipomo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Davis works at Monarch Health Center in Nipomo, CA with other offices in Pismo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.