Dr. Scott Davis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.



Dr. Davis works at ThedaCare Physicians- Neenah in Neenah, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.