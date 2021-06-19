Overview

Dr. Scott Davis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center - Stuttgart.



Dr. Davis works at Arkansas Cardiology in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.