Dr. Scott Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Davis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center - Stuttgart.
Locations
Arkansas Cardiology9501 Baptist Health Dr Ste 600, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 483-3323
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Stuttgart
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to Dr. Davis for several years for mitral valve checkups and I find him to be thorough, easy to communicate with and nice. No complaints and will continue to see him for cardiology needs.
About Dr. Scott Davis, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1720034317
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Episcopal Hosp-Tex Heart Inst
- U Ark Sch Med
- U Ark Sch Med
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.