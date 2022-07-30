Overview of Dr. Scott Delacroix Jr, MD

Dr. Scott Delacroix Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Delacroix Jr works at LSU Health Care Network in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.