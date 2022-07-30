Dr. Scott Delacroix Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delacroix Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Delacroix Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Delacroix Jr, MD
Dr. Scott Delacroix Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Delacroix Jr's Office Locations
Lsu Healthcare Network3601 Houma Blvd Ste 302, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 412-1600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My favorite doctor to visit. I've been under his care since 2016...He's my doctor for life, or until he retire!!!
About Dr. Scott Delacroix Jr, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1962625798
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delacroix Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delacroix Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delacroix Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delacroix Jr has seen patients for Bladder Cancer and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delacroix Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Delacroix Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delacroix Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delacroix Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delacroix Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.