Overview of Dr. Scott Denton, MD

Dr. Scott Denton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine.



Dr. Denton works at Med School Associates/Peds in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.