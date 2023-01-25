Overview of Dr. Scott Desman, MD

Dr. Scott Desman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Desman works at South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.