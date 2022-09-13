See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Concord, NH
Dr. Scott Devanny, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Devanny, MD

Dr. Scott Devanny, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Concord, NH. 

Dr. Devanny works at Dartmouth Hitchcock Concord in Concord, NH with other offices in Manchester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Devanny's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dartmouth Hitchcock Concord
    253 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 224-5522
    Monday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    60 Commercial St Ste 301, Concord, NH 03301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 415-9460
  3. 3
    Dartmouth-hitchcock Manchester Laboratory
    100 Hitchcock Way, Manchester, NH 03104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 695-2830
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 4:30pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
  • Elliot Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain

Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 13, 2022
    Have been seeing Dr. Devanney for several years now and I am very satisfied. Problems are resolved in one or two visits. His referrals to other doctors has been spot on. A very caring Doctor
    GaryC. — Sep 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Scott Devanny, MD
    About Dr. Scott Devanny, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1093786972
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Cleveland Clin Found
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Devanny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devanny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Devanny has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Devanny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Devanny has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devanny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Devanny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devanny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devanny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devanny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

