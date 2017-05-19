See All General Surgeons in McKinney, TX
Dr. Scott Devilleneuve, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (18)
Map Pin Small McKinney, TX
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Devilleneuve, MD

Dr. Scott Devilleneuve, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Methodist McKinney Hospital.

Dr. Devilleneuve works at Surgical Associates of North Texas in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Devilleneuve's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Associates of North Texas
    8865 Synergy Dr Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 525-0245
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Mckinney
  • Methodist McKinney Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Sporadic Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 19, 2017
    My appointment was for a surgery consult to repair an umbilical hernia. Dr. DeVilleneuve eased my mind and explained things well. His recommended approach was conservative, his staff was friendly and organized, and I didn't wait more than 5-10 minutes. I am a self-pay patient and his prices were excellent.
    Frisco, TX — May 19, 2017
    About Dr. Scott Devilleneuve, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1730149899
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Kansas Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Devilleneuve, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devilleneuve is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Devilleneuve has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Devilleneuve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Devilleneuve works at Surgical Associates of North Texas in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Dr. Devilleneuve’s profile.

    Dr. Devilleneuve has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devilleneuve on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Devilleneuve. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devilleneuve.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devilleneuve, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devilleneuve appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

