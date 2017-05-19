Overview of Dr. Scott Devilleneuve, MD

Dr. Scott Devilleneuve, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Methodist McKinney Hospital.



Dr. Devilleneuve works at Surgical Associates of North Texas in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.