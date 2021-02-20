Dr. Ditch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Ditch, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Ditch, MD
Dr. Scott Ditch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Dr. Ditch works at
Dr. Ditch's Office Locations
Cedars-sinai Medical Care Foundation8767 Wilshire Blvd Fl 2, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 865-6097
Redlands Family Physicians1520 BARTON RD, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 793-3208
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ditch is an incredible care provider. Very attentive, thorough, he listens intently and definitely makes you feel comfortable and heard. He addressed each of my concerns clearly and methodically and I'm so happy to have found this doctor.
About Dr. Scott Ditch, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1447787171
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ditch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ditch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditch.
