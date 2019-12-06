Dr. Scott Donaldson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donaldson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Donaldson, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Donaldson, MD
Dr. Scott Donaldson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fletcher, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.
Dr. Donaldson works at
Dr. Donaldson's Office Locations
Fletcher Office12b Cane Creek Rd, Fletcher, NC 28732 Directions (828) 692-6262
Pardee Urological Associates1216 6th Ave W, Hendersonville, NC 28739 Directions (828) 692-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly skilled and experienced. I am 67, diagnosed with stage 3 prostate cancer in 2018. Chose Dr. Donaldson to perform open radial prostectomy. I had an anomaly in that my prostate was fused to my colon. After much effort Dr. Donaldson removed my diseased prostrate and had a general surgeon standing by to repair a minute tear in my colon. Repair performed, no complications. I have been cancer free for a year and a half. Fingers crossed. He is a bit blunt so expect the truth to not be sugar coated.
About Dr. Scott Donaldson, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1508867474
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Donaldson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donaldson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donaldson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donaldson has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donaldson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Donaldson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donaldson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donaldson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donaldson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.