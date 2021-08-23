Overview of Dr. Scott Dorin, MD

Dr. Scott Dorin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Dorin works at Retina Specialists Of North Alabama in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Florence, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.