Dr. Scott Dreiker, MD
Dr. Scott Dreiker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Middleboro, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Morton Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
SMG Middleboro Multispecialty Group8 Commerce Blvd # 300, Middleboro, MA 02346 Directions (508) 286-7506
Good Samaritan Medical Center235 N Pearl St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 286-7506
Compass Medical - Easton21 Bristol Dr Ste 203, South Easton, MA 02375 Directions (508) 286-7506
Scott Dreiker, MD, OB/GYN, PC1 Compass Way Ste 109, East Bridgewater, MA 02333 Directions (508) 286-7507
Women's Health at Brockton830 Oak St Ste 205W, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 286-7506
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Morton Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
He saved my life from an ectopic pregnancy! The hospital was going to send me home. Dr Dreiker scoped and found it! Without him I would be dead. He is super caring and understanding! The best!
- English, Spanish
- Boston City Hospital
- Boston City Hospital|Boston Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
