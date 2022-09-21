See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Middleboro, MA
Dr. Scott Dreiker, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (50)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Dreiker, MD

Dr. Scott Dreiker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Middleboro, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Morton Hospital and South Shore Hospital.

Dr. Dreiker works at SMG Middleboro Multispecialty Group in Middleboro, MA with other offices in Brockton, MA, South Easton, MA and East Bridgewater, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dreiker's Office Locations

    SMG Middleboro Multispecialty Group
    8 Commerce Blvd # 300, Middleboro, MA 02346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 286-7506
    Good Samaritan Medical Center
    235 N Pearl St, Brockton, MA 02301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 286-7506
    Compass Medical - Easton
    21 Bristol Dr Ste 203, South Easton, MA 02375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 286-7506
    Scott Dreiker, MD, OB/GYN, PC
    1 Compass Way Ste 109, East Bridgewater, MA 02333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 286-7507
    Women's Health at Brockton
    830 Oak St Ste 205W, Brockton, MA 02301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 286-7506

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Morton Hospital
  • South Shore Hospital

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 21, 2022
    He saved my life from an ectopic pregnancy! The hospital was going to send me home. Dr Dreiker scoped and found it! Without him I would be dead. He is super caring and understanding! The best!
    Paula — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Dreiker, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811998727
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston City Hospital
    Internship
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Dreiker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dreiker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dreiker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dreiker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Dreiker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dreiker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dreiker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dreiker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

