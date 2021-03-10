Overview

Dr. Scott Druckman, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Druckman works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Jackson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Malaise and Fatigue and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.