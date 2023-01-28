Overview of Dr. Scott Dudak, MD

Dr. Scott Dudak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Dudak works at Dudak & Dudak PLLC in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.