Dr. Scott Dudak, MD

Urology
2.9 (37)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Dudak, MD

Dr. Scott Dudak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Dudak works at Dudak & Dudak PLLC in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dudak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dudak & Dudak Pllc
    9325 Glades Rd Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 482-8111
  2. 2
    West Boca Medical Center
    21644 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 482-8111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jan 28, 2023
    Dr.Dudek takes His time to talk about your general health,whats available to make life better as a Male and explains the male anatomy in layman's terms. Ive seen Dr.Dudek maybe 6 times over the years and always found it a pleasurable experience walking away educated.Staff are Superior and Kind.
    Ken Ringwood — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. Scott Dudak, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831139351
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Miami Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Boston U, School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Boston University 6-Yr Medical Education Program
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Dudak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dudak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dudak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dudak works at Dudak & Dudak PLLC in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dudak’s profile.

    Dr. Dudak has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dudak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

