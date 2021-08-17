Overview of Dr. Scott Dulebohn, MD

Dr. Scott Dulebohn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Hospital.



Dr. Dulebohn works at Neurosurgery Ballad Health in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Abingdon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy and Neurostimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.