Dr. Scott Dull, MD

Neurosurgery
3.4 (12)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Scott Dull, MD

Dr. Scott Dull, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Semmes-Murphey Clinic

Dr. Dull works at Warren Clinic Neurosurgery in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dull's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Warren Clinic Neurosurgery
    6585 S Yale Ave Ste 710, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 502-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hydrocephalus
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Hydrocephalus
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • OSMA Health
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 22, 2020
    Dr. Dull performed ACDS surgery (C6-C7) and I was VERY pleased with the entire experience. Dr Dull & the entire staff were always very helpful & efficient. Everything went exactly as Dr Dull had explained it would and I can not be more please with the results or the entire experience. I would very highly recommend Dr Dull
    R Roberts — Jul 22, 2020
    About Dr. Scott Dull, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568465961
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Semmes-Murphey Clinic
    Residency
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    Internship
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dull has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dull works at Warren Clinic Neurosurgery in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Dull’s profile.

    Dr. Dull has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dull. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dull.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

