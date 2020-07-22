Dr. Dull has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Dull, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Dull, MD
Dr. Scott Dull, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Semmes-Murphey Clinic
Dr. Dull works at
Dr. Dull's Office Locations
Warren Clinic Neurosurgery6585 S Yale Ave Ste 710, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dull performed ACDS surgery (C6-C7) and I was VERY pleased with the entire experience. Dr Dull & the entire staff were always very helpful & efficient. Everything went exactly as Dr Dull had explained it would and I can not be more please with the results or the entire experience. I would very highly recommend Dr Dull
About Dr. Scott Dull, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1568465961
Education & Certifications
- Semmes-Murphey Clinic
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Dr. Dull works at
Dr. Dull has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
