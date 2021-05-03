See All Hand Surgeons in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Scott Duncan, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (42)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Duncan, MD

Dr. Scott Duncan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Duncan works at Grand Strand Orthopedic Care in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Duncan's Office Locations

    Grand Strand Orthopedic Care
    920 Doug White Dr Ste 130, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 848-1440
    Baptist Hand Clinic
    2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 920, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 894-2679
    New Orleans
    1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-3970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Strand Medical Center
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Broken Arm
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Humerus Fracture
Broken Arm
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Humerus Fracture

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    May 03, 2021
    Received a rotator cuff surgery in January of this year with a cadaver. Excellent Doctor, on my way to a full recovery. I would highly recommend this Doctor. J
    Johnny Jones — May 03, 2021
    About Dr. Scott Duncan, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720063837
    Education & Certifications

    • Cornell U-The New York Hosp
    • Campbell Clinic Foundation/University Of Tennessee Hospitals
    • University of Tennessee Hospitals
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
