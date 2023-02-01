Overview of Dr. Scott Duncan, MD

Dr. Scott Duncan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Olive Branch Hospital.



Dr. Duncan works at Gastro One in Germantown, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.